 

ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 00:42  |  66   |   |   

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today provided its outlook for 2021 as well as some of the achievements for 2020.

2020 Corporate Highlights

  • Revenue for 2020 is expected to be above consensus estimate of $135.7M, based on strength in the Saskatchewan real estate market in the third and fourth quarters, new customer acquisitions in our Services segment and the addition of our new Recovery Solutions division.
  • A focus on cost management, combined with COVID-19 related reductions, is expected to assist in strong fourth quarter and annual EBITDA performance, compared to consensus estimates of $11.3M and $41.2M, respectively.
  • Completed the acquisition of the assets of Paragon Inc. to create the Recovery Solutions division in the Company’s Services segment. Since 2013, ISC has deployed over $150 million in capital in pursuit of its growth and diversification strategy via M&A.
  • Paid $14.0 million in dividends to shareholders in 2020. Since going public, ISC has paid over $100 million in dividends to shareholders (as at the year ended December 31, 2020).
  • Increased the credit facility to $150 million to ensure that the Company continues to have access to capital and the ability to act on growth opportunities as they arise.
  • Continued to execute on our technology roadmap for our Services segment with the soft launch of our updated legal sector platform, Registry Complete.
  • Completed the deployment and successful implementation of new technology for the Companies Registration Office (Ireland) and the Irish Aviation Authority.
  • Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the membership of SGEU Local 2214 ratified a new collective agreement with respect to ISC’s in-scope employees. The new six-year agreement runs to September 30, 2025.
  • Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, we successfully implemented new technology for our client in Nova Scotia (Registry of Joint Stock Companies).

Commenting on 2020, Jeff Stusek, President and CEO stated, “There is no question that 2020 was a remarkable year for ISC even though we all faced challenges due to the global pandemic. Our Registry Operations business continues to be a strong free cash flow generator and world-leading example of how core public registries should be run. Following the successful acquisition of the assets of Paragon in July, our Services business now offers a complete collateral management solution to our customers and became a major contributor to our free cash flow alongside Registry Operations, further strengthening the foundation of our consolidated business. Technology Solutions is continuing to gain traction as a key piece of our portfolio with the successful completion of implementations in several jurisdictions during the year. While the short-term economic outlook remains uncertain, our performance in 2020 reinforces the resilience of our business and why I remain excited about the future for ISC.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021 REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today provided its outlook for 2021 as well as some of the achievements for 2020. 2020 Corporate Highlights Revenue for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes Outlook for Sugar and ...
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
ISC and SGEU Ratify New Collective Agreement
19.01.21
ISC to Present at CIBC’s 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference