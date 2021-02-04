ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021

Revenue for 2020 is expected to be above consensus estimate of $135.7M, based on strength in the Saskatchewan real estate market in the third and fourth quarters, new customer acquisitions in our Services segment and the addition of our new Recovery Solutions division.

A focus on cost management, combined with COVID-19 related reductions, is expected to assist in strong fourth quarter and annual EBITDA performance, compared to consensus estimates of $11.3M and $41.2M, respectively.

Completed the acquisition of the assets of Paragon Inc. to create the Recovery Solutions division in the Company’s Services segment. Since 2013, ISC has deployed over $150 million in capital in pursuit of its growth and diversification strategy via M&A.

Paid $14.0 million in dividends to shareholders in 2020. Since going public, ISC has paid over $100 million in dividends to shareholders (as at the year ended December 31, 2020).

Increased the credit facility to $150 million to ensure that the Company continues to have access to capital and the ability to act on growth opportunities as they arise.

Continued to execute on our technology roadmap for our Services segment with the soft launch of our updated legal sector platform, Registry Complete.

Completed the deployment and successful implementation of new technology for the Companies Registration Office (Ireland) and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the membership of SGEU Local 2214 ratified a new collective agreement with respect to ISC’s in-scope employees. The new six-year agreement runs to September 30, 2025.

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, we successfully implemented new technology for our client in Nova Scotia (Registry of Joint Stock Companies).



Commenting on 2020, Jeff Stusek, President and CEO stated, “There is no question that 2020 was a remarkable year for ISC even though we all faced challenges due to the global pandemic. Our Registry Operations business continues to be a strong free cash flow generator and world-leading example of how core public registries should be run. Following the successful acquisition of the assets of Paragon in July, our Services business now offers a complete collateral management solution to our customers and became a major contributor to our free cash flow alongside Registry Operations, further strengthening the foundation of our consolidated business. Technology Solutions is continuing to gain traction as a key piece of our portfolio with the successful completion of implementations in several jurisdictions during the year. While the short-term economic outlook remains uncertain, our performance in 2020 reinforces the resilience of our business and why I remain excited about the future for ISC.”