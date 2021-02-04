 

Health Net Assisting Members in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties During State of Emergency

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared states of emergency in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, Health Net, LLC is providing special assistance to ensure Health Net members affected by the winter storms have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information, and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress, or trauma.

Prescription Information

  • During evacuations, members in counties affected by the winter storms can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.
  • If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping

Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the winter storms. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines
  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times
  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services as necessary.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded more than 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than 3 million members. That’s nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — Coverage for Every Stage of Life. Health Net also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 100 company providing health coverage to more than 20 million Americans. For more information, visit HealthNet.com.



