The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TSN ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 15, 2020, the New York City Comptroller, Scott M. Stringer, issued a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) calling for an investigation into Tyson’s failures to carry out its stated coronavirus protection policies. The letter stated that Tyson’s steps “to protect employees were grudging and minimal, such as letting workers use bandanas or sleep masks.” The Company also “penaliz[ed] workers who take sick leave to avoid contact with any exposed workers” and, “as of December 3, 2020, Tyson ha[d] the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any company in the meatpacking industry [and] twice as many deaths as any other meatpacking company.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 2.5%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

