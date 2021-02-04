 

Atotech Prices Initial Public Offering

BERLIN, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech Limited (“Atotech”), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, has priced its initial public offering of 29,268,000 of its common shares at $17.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday, February 4, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ATC,” and the offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,390,200 common shares from certain affiliates of The Carlyle Group Inc. (the “selling shareholders”).

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are lead book-running managers for the proposed initial public offering. Additional book-running managers are Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, BMO Capital Markets and HSBC. The co-managers are TCG Capital Markets L.L.C. and Mischler Financial Group, Inc.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC, which may be obtained, when available, from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (800) 831-9146; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (800) 221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave., Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 803-9204, Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Atotech and its subsidiaries and the initial public offering of Atotech’s common shares. All of these statements are based on management’s expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although management believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of Atotech’s control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. Atotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The pricing information presented herein has been provided for indicative purposes only, is an estimate and remains subject to change.

About Atotech
Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2019). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 8,000 customers worldwide.

Contacts:

Paul Goldberg
+1 803 504 4731
paul.goldberg@atotech.com

Susanne Richter
+49 30 349 85 418
press@atotech.com 




