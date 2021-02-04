Novavax and Government of Switzerland Announce Agreement in Principle to Supply COVID-19 Vaccine

“The government of Switzerland is working proactively to ensure a sufficient supply of our vaccine that could protect its citizens from COVID-19,” said John J. Trizzino, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Novavax. “Addressing this global public health crisis requires collaboration, and we appreciate their partnership to provide an urgently needed vaccine to stem the pandemic.”

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the company has executed a binding Heads of Terms agreement with the government of Switzerland to supply six million doses of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, to the country.

Novavax and Switzerland will negotiate a final agreement, with initial delivery of vaccine doses slated to ship following successful clinical development and regulatory review.

NVX-CoV2373 is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the prevention of COVID-19. It is the first vaccine to demonstrate clinical efficacy against the original strain of COVID-19 and both of the rapidly emerging variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa. NVX-CoV2373 can neither cause COVID-19 nor can it replicate. It is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation. Because it is stable at 2°C to 8°C (refrigerated), existing vaccine supply chain channels can be used for its distribution.

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is adjuvanted with Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical studies, NVX-CoV2373 induced antibodies that block binding of spike protein to cellular receptors and provided protection from infection and disease. It was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody response numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera in Phase 1/2 clinical testing. NVX-CoV2373 is currently being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials: a trial in the U.K that demonstrated 89.3 percent overall efficacy and 95.6 percent against the original strain in a post-hoc analysis, and the PREVENT-19 trial in the U.S. and Mexico that began in December. It is also being tested in two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August: A Phase 2b trial in South Africa that demonstrated up to 60 percent efficacy against newly emerging escape variants, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia.