Gen III Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

The Shares for Debt Transactions are each a “related party transaction” under applicable securities laws, and each director of the Company abstained from voting on the resolution approving the Shares for Debt Transaction that related to them. Each Shares for Debt Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, as neither the value of the shares issued to, nor the aggregate debt settled with respect to, any directors of the Company in connection with the Shares for Debt Transactions will exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization on the date hereof.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen III Oil Corporation ("Gen III" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 24, 2020, it has settled $200,250 in debt (“Debt”) owing to certain directors of the Company, in exchange for 513,460 common shares (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.39 per Share (the “Shares for Debt Transactions”).

All Shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period, expiring June 4, 2021, and no new control person will be created as a result of the Shares for Debt Transactions.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,200,000 stock options to certain directors of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.63 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

Finally, the Company announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 1,080,000 stock options, originally granted on March 13, 2018, and priced at $0.70 per option, from March 13, 2021 to March 13, 2023 (the “Amendment”). The Amendment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, the Company’s CEO, Greg Clarkes, acquired 172,756 Shares in the Shares for Debt Transaction, and was granted 1,500,000 stock options. With the acquisition of the Shares, Mr. Clarkes now holds approximately 8.26% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. On a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of all convertible securities held by Mr. Clarkes, he would hold 11.76%.