 

Gen III Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 03:00  |  56   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen III Oil Corporation ("Gen III" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 24, 2020, it has settled $200,250 in debt (“Debt”) owing to certain directors of the Company, in exchange for 513,460 common shares (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.39 per Share (the “Shares for Debt Transactions”).

The Shares for Debt Transactions are each a “related party transaction” under applicable securities laws, and each director of the Company abstained from voting on the resolution approving the Shares for Debt Transaction that related to them. Each Shares for Debt Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, as neither the value of the shares issued to, nor the aggregate debt settled with respect to, any directors of the Company in connection with the Shares for Debt Transactions will exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization on the date hereof.

All Shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period, expiring June 4, 2021, and no new control person will be created as a result of the Shares for Debt Transactions.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,200,000 stock options to certain directors of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.63 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

Finally, the Company announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 1,080,000 stock options, originally granted on March 13, 2018, and priced at $0.70 per option, from March 13, 2021 to March 13, 2023 (the “Amendment”). The Amendment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, the Company’s CEO, Greg Clarkes, acquired 172,756 Shares in the Shares for Debt Transaction, and was granted 1,500,000 stock options. With the acquisition of the Shares, Mr. Clarkes now holds approximately 8.26% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. On a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of all convertible securities held by Mr. Clarkes, he would hold 11.76%.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gen III Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gen III Oil Corporation ("Gen III" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 24, 2020, it has settled $200,250 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes Outlook for Sugar and ...
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
07.01.21
Gen III Provides Update on Definitive Agreement and Relationship with the Super Major

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
281
Tenbagger-Potential bei GEN III Oil (A2DYXJ) - Lukratives und umweltschonendes Recycling von Motoröl