 

Kaleido Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. In addition, Kaleido has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 787,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Kaleido from this offering are expected to be approximately $60.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares are being offered by Kaleido. The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.   

Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Kaleido intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, to fund its continued research and development activities, including the completion of the ongoing clinical studies of KB109 in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and the ongoing clinical study of KB295 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; to conduct additional studies or initiate preparation for commercialization of KB109 if current studies in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 are successful; to generate additional data and/or begin clinical studies in other areas such as immuno-oncology, cardiometabolic and liver diseases and diseases associated with pathogens; to fund any other research and development activities that relate to its current and future clinical and preclinical activities; and the remainder for planned general and administrative expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by Kaleido pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-240323) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 14, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

