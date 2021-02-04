CuriosityStream Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, for a total of 6,500,000 shares. Gross proceeds to CuriosityStream from the offering are expected to be approximately $87.7 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. In addition, CuriosityStream has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price (less the underwriting discount). The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Needham & Company is acting as senior co-manager for the offering, and D.A. Davidson & Co., Roth Capital Partners, Barrington Research and The Benchmark Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.