 

CuriosityStream Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 04:24  |  26   |   |   

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, for a total of 6,500,000 shares. Gross proceeds to CuriosityStream from the offering are expected to be approximately $87.7 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. In addition, CuriosityStream has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price (less the underwriting discount). The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Needham & Company is acting as senior co-manager for the offering, and D.A. Davidson & Co., Roth Capital Partners, Barrington Research and The Benchmark Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

CuriosityStream intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for investment in program content, marketing and general corporate purposes.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-252617) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and declared effective on February 3, 2021. The offering is being made pursuant to the Registration Statement and an accompanying prospectus. Prospective investors should read the Registration Statement and accompanying prospectus, and the other documents that CuriosityStream has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CuriosityStream and the offering. A copy of the final prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, by contacting BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com. Electronic copies of the Registration Statement, the accompanying prospectus and the final prospectus are also available free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

