 

American Addiction Centers Debuts Live Talk Show on Facebook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 04:23  |  20   |   |   

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of substance use services, is going live on Facebook with its new show - “Addiction Talk.” The show interviews celebrities, influencers and everyday people who’ve been impacted by addiction and/or mental health. The show’s goal is to raise awareness about addiction while reducing the stigma often associated with the disease.

To watch the first episode and to learn more about the lineup of guests, visit www.americanaddictioncenters.org/social/addiction-talk.

“There is nothing more powerful than hearing someone else’s journey and realizing that you are not alone in this fight,” said Stephen Ebbett, AAC’s chief digital and marketing officer. “The idea for the talk show was sparked after a Facebook Live interview we did last year with ESPN Reporter Lauren Sisler where she shared the story of losing both of her parents to an overdose. The impact was tremendous and we soon realized that using this platform to share stories of hope and healing was desperately needed right now.”

The first episode features Nick Santonastasso. Nick recently lost his brother to an overdose. He also has a powerful story of overcoming the odds and refusing to let a disease define your life. Nick is one of four people with the rare genetic condition, Hanhart Syndrome. He was born with one arm and no legs. Despite a negative prognosis from his doctors, Nick went on to become an inspirational keynote speaker, internationally known bodybuilder and ﬁtness model.

“We feel honored that these individuals are trusting us to share their stories and experiences,” said Joy Sutton, director of corporate communications and the host of the show. “Bringing these stories live on social media allows the public to engage and feel a part of the conversation. Our tagline for the show - we recover together - is truly what we hope to foster with every episode.”

You can also find past episodes of “Addiction Talk” on American Addiction Centers’ YouTube channel and “Far From Finished” podcast.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

Contact:
Joy Sutton, Director of Corporate Communications
jsutton@contactaac.com
615-587-7728

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98568f95-8025-4e3e ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Addiction Centers Debuts Live Talk Show on Facebook BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of substance use services, is going live on Facebook with its new show - “Addiction Talk.” The show interviews celebrities, influencers and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes Outlook for Sugar and ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Laguna Treatment Hospital Names Veteran Executive Barbara Kennedy as CEO
25.01.21
“Dry January” May Reveal an Unhealthy Relationship with Alcohol