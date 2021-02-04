Iterum Therapeutics plc Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Ordinary Shares to $40.0 Million

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 34,782,609 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a public offering price of $1.15 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 5,217,391 ordinary shares on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares (or pre-funded warrants) are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering.