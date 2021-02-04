 

Iterum Therapeutics plc Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Ordinary Shares to $40.0 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 05:35  |  49   |   |   

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 34,782,609 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a public offering price of $1.15 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 5,217,391 ordinary shares on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares (or pre-funded warrants) are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $40.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the ongoing review of its New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen, for pre-commercialization and potential launch activities for oral sulopenem, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Based on the Company’s current operating plan, the Company estimates that upon the closing of the offering its existing cash and cash equivalents, together with the net proceeds from this offering, should be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2022, including through the PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021 for completion of the FDA’s review of the NDA for oral sulopenem and the potential commercial launch of oral sulopenem. However, this estimate is based on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, and the Company’s operating plans may change as a result of many factors and various risks and uncertainties.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iterum Therapeutics plc Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Ordinary Shares to $40.0 Million DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes Outlook for Sugar and ...
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
01.02.21
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with EVERSANA to Support Oral Sulopenem Launch
25.01.21
Iterum Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application for Oral Sulopenem
06.01.21
Iterum Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
30
Iterum (Mkap $32 M) Ergebnisse Phase 3 Daten erwartet