Iterum Therapeutics plc Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Ordinary Shares to $40.0 Million
DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation
oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to
increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 34,782,609 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a public offering price of
$1.15 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 5,217,391
ordinary shares on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares (or pre-funded warrants) are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021,
subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering.
The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $40.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the ongoing review of its New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen, for pre-commercialization and potential launch activities for oral sulopenem, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Based on the Company’s current operating plan, the Company estimates that upon the closing of the offering its existing cash and cash equivalents, together with the net proceeds from this offering, should be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2022, including through the PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021 for completion of the FDA’s review of the NDA for oral sulopenem and the potential commercial launch of oral sulopenem. However, this estimate is based on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, and the Company’s operating plans may change as a result of many factors and various risks and uncertainties.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare