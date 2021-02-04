 

Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 06:00  |  43   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum brand, has been honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award", the highest distinction given during the 2020 Green Awards (organized by The Drinks Business), in recognition of the brand's leadership within the industry and historic commitment to sustainable practices.

Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum

Today, Flor de Caña is the only global spirit to hold the world's two top sustainability certifications: Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade. While this achievement impressed the judges, it was the additional efforts of this family-owned brand that secured its position as recipient of the award, in particular the use of 100% renewable energy to distill its rum, planting 50,000 trees annually since 2005 and its programs to support the local community.

The Carbon Neutral certification, issued by Carbon Trust, assures consumers that Flor de Caña offsets all carbon emissions during the entire lifecycle of the rum, from field to market. Meanwhile, the Fair Trade certification, issued by Fair Trade USA, verifies that the rum is sustainably produced in compliance with over 300 rigorous labor, social and environmental standards.

The Flor de Caña story began in 1890 when a young Italian adventurer decided to establish a distillery at the base of Nicaragua's tallest and most active volcano, the San Cristóbal. 130 years and five family generations later, the entire production process of Flor de Caña continues under the supervision of the same family, mastering the art of sustainable rum making.

About Flor de Caña Rum
Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar. It was awarded "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in 2017. www.flordecana.com

Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432495/Flor_de_Can_a_12_Year_Rum.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum brand, has been honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award", the highest distinction given during the 2020 Green Awards (organized by The Drinks Business), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Worth $ 26.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records ...
Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for ...
Silk EV And FAW Launch Global Joint Venture To Develop Hongqi 'S' Series Of Ultra-Luxury New Energy ...
Cloud Gaming Market Size Worth $7.24 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 48.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces That HPS Will Invest in its UK Wealth Management Business
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods