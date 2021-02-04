IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner Ecosystem

ARMONK, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today unveiled its highly-specialized Hybrid Cloud Build Team to support the migration and modernization of ecosystem partner products, services, and other offerings across open hybrid cloud environments. Following the successful model of the IBM Data Science and AI Elite Team and the recent introduction of the IBM AIOps Elite Team, both focused on artificial intelligence, the Hybrid Cloud Build Team concentrates on helping partners update their workloads for deployment on premises, in the cloud, or any environment of their choosing.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study that included responses from over 5,000 executives globally across industries found that the adoption of hybrid cloud – the combination of public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises IT – is expected to grow by 47% in the next three years and the average organization will be using six hybrid clouds. The report notes that the value derived from a full hybrid, multicloud platform technology and operating model is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud vendor approach. IBM's Hybrid Cloud Build Team was created to help partners maximize the value of an open hybrid cloud.

The elite engagement team consists of over 100 cloud architects, data scientists, cloud developers, security specialists, and developer advocates who work on the agile co-creation of advanced technology solutions for partners and their clients. The team also advises partners how they can best accelerate the transition of their products, services and other offerings to open hybrid cloud environments, including those in some of the most highly-regulated and sensitive industries like financial services and telecommunications.

With deep expertise in Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS and many more environments, the IBM Hybrid Cloud Build Team helps its ecosystem partners revamp workloads across all cloud platforms and providers while infusing new technologies like AI, 5G, Kubernetes, blockchain, and edge to optimize business operations and improve client outcomes. This process includes reviewing use of IBM hybrid cloud software, built on Red Hat OpenShift and designed to run anywhere – on premises, at the edge, and on any cloud – to unlock the power of AI for business and maximize partner goals.