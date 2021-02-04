 

McAfee and LG Extend PC Security Service in Korea

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) – McAfee today announced a new partnership with LG to pre-install a 30-day free trial of McAfee security on LG PCs in Korea and worldwide. Customers who purchase a new LG PC will have the peace-of-mind knowing that they are protected right away and have the option to upgrade to a full license at an attractive introductory price.

According to the recent McAfee Labs Threats Report: November 2020, 419 threats were discovered every minute representing a 12% increase from the first quarter of 2020. With new threats being created every day it’s more important than ever for consumers to secure their digital lives. The partnership between McAfee and LG will enable consumers with the right security tools to ensure they can enjoy their digital lives to the fullest.

“As our lives shift more to the digital world it’s never been more important for consumers to protect their devices and personal information than it is today,” said Pedro Gutierrez, senior vice president of global consumer sales at McAfee. “We’re proud to partner with a leading brand like LG to provide the necessary security offerings that consumers need to stay protected and get the most out of their new PCs.”

“It was important for us to partner with a respected leader in security. McAfee is a leader in security and a partner we can trust to ensure our customers are protected,” Alec Jang, senior vice president, IT business unit, BS Company at LG Electronics. “Together with McAfee, we’re pleased to be able to offer our customers the comprehensive security that they need right out of the box.”

For more information about McAfee consumer security products please visit http://mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer



