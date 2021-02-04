 

Dassault Systèmes Horizon Therapeutics plc Expands Medidata Partnership to Further Enhance Clinical Trial Efficiencies and Outcomes

New agreement builds on previous success in speeding study start-up and completion

New York, New York – February 4, 2021 – Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions to support the entire clinical development process, today announced its expanded partnership with Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP). Starting in 2017 with one technology solution, Medidata will now provide a diverse suite of solutions for Horizon’s clinical research needs in multiple therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, rheumatology, and nephrology.

“We’re delighted to be a key partner to Horizon and its exceptional journey that benefits patients by advancing science and treatments,” said Tarek Sherif, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “Medidata’s goal is to facilitate Horizon’s path forward using advanced analytics and technology. We’re looking forward to further supporting the company’s vision, especially as it relates to improving efficiencies and speeding the completion of clinical studies.”

Horizon will access a broad range of clinical trial solutions using the Medidata Rave Clinical CloudTM, the industry’s most used platform to accelerate clinical research with a suite of applications including data capture, data management, trial planning, and trial management. In addition, Horizon will use Medidata’s Intelligent Trials product, which brings artificial intelligence (AI), partnered with advanced analytics, to bring cross-industry real-time performance metrics, predictive models, and forecasting capabilities for trial planning and execution. Intelligent Trials, provided by Acorn AI, Medidata’s data and analytics solutions, is built on the industry’s broadest clinical trial dataset, covering more than six million patients in 22,000+ clinical trials.

“Through the use of the Medidata technologies, we have been able to create a more efficient, manageable and cost-effective clinical trial process, which led us to expand this productive relationship,” said Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president research and development and chief scientific officer, at Horizon. “As our clinical needs have evolved, the Medidata platform gives us the flexibility and agility to scale and grow.”

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

