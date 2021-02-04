 

DGAP-Adhoc Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 07:00   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Forecast
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)

04-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)

Osaka, Japan, February 4, 2021 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") announced today, the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021*1, as below.

1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021


(millions of yen)

  Revenue Core
Operating
Profit 		Operating
profit 		Profit before
income taxes 		Net profit attributable
to owners of
the Company 		Basic earnings
per share 		Core EPS
Previous Forecast (A)*** 3,250,000 984,000 434,000 258,000 124,000 79.39 yen 420 yen
Revised Forecast (B) 3,250,000 984,000 434,000 258,000 180,500 115.56 yen 420 yen
Discrepancy (B-A) +56,500
Change % +45.6%
 

*** Announced on October 29, 2020.

Wertpapier


