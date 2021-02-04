DGAP-Adhoc Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Forecast
Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)
Osaka, Japan, February 4, 2021 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") announced today, the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021*1, as below.
1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
(millions of yen)
|Revenue
Core
Operating
Profit
Operating
profit
Profit before
income taxes
Net profit attributable
to owners of
the Company
Basic earnings
per share
|Core EPS
|Previous Forecast (A)***
|3,250,000
|984,000
|434,000
|258,000
|124,000
|79.39 yen
|420 yen
|Revised Forecast (B)
|3,250,000
|984,000
|434,000
|258,000
|180,500
|115.56 yen
|420 yen
|Discrepancy (B-A)
|―
|―
|―
|―
|+56,500
|―
|―
|Change %
|―
|―
|―
|―
|+45.6%
|―
|―
*** Announced on October 29, 2020.
