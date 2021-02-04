Rational AG: Fourth quarter with stable sales revenue performance - preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020

 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 07:00   

04.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

- Sales revenues of 183 million euros in the fourth quarter - strongest quarter of the year

- Sales revenues down by 23 percent in 2020 - currency-adjusted: 22 percent

- 107 million euros EBIT and 16 percent EBIT margin expected

- Well-positioned for the future


Landsberg, 4 February 2021 According to provisional calculations, Rational posted sales revenues of 650 million euros in the 2020 fiscal year. This equates to a decline of 23 percent or 194 million euros compared to the previous year (2019: 844 million euros). This negative development was due to the worldwide protection measures in connection with the coronavirus crisis, which had a negative impact on most customer groups. Following a significant decline in sales revenues in the second quarter of 43 percent compared with the prior-year quarter, the situation recovered perceptibly in the third and fourth quarters. "However, due to the continuing restrictions for our customers, our sales revenues remained around 21 percent below the figures for the previous year in both the third and fourth quarters," explained Dr Peter Stadelmann, CEO of Rational AG. The second lockdowns from November in many markets did not lead to a renewed fall in sales revenues.

The sales regions South America (-48 percent) and North America (-29 percent) were especially hard hit by the coronavirus crisis, while Asia (-15 percent) and Germany (-16 percent) fared better. Overall, performance in the rest of Europe (-22 percent) was in line with the group average. Here, however, figures range widely from a decline in sales revenues of around 10 percent in markets such as Scandinavia, Austria and Switzerland to a drop of more than 30 percent in Spain, the UK and many Eastern European markets. With a drop in sales revenues of just 7 percent, the figure for iVario shrank more slowly, which is also due to it being launched in new markets compared with the previous year. Sales revenues for combi-steamers fell by 25 percent. The currency-adjusted Group-wide decline in sales revenues was 22 percent.

Wertpapier


