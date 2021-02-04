DWS 2020: Highly Successful in Difficult Times, Medium-Term Targets Achieved Ahead of Plan

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 8

2020 has been another strong year for DWS. We proved our resilience and the strength of our diversified business model amid the ongoing pandemic. As a result, we have achieved our ambitious medium-term targets, set at our IPO in 2018, one year earlier than planned, completing the first phase of our corporate journey as a publicly listed firm. We increased net flows to EUR 30 billion in 2020. Assets under Management also increased by EUR 25 billion year-on-year to a record volume of EUR 793 billion. Our laser focus on cost efficiency also continues to pay off, with our adjusted cost base declining significantly compared to the prior year. As a result, we delivered our adjusted Cost-Income Ratio target of below 65 percent ahead of schedule. While management fees remained stable, the absence of certain fund performance fees recognized in 2019 led to a year-on-year decrease in revenues. On the bottom-line, adjusted profit before tax increased by 3 percent and net income rose by 9 percent in FY 2020. In line with our 65 to 75 percent dividend payout ratio target, the DWS Executive Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.81 per share for the 2020 financial year.