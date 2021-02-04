 

DGAP-News DWS 2020: Highly Successful in Difficult Times, Medium-Term Targets Achieved Ahead of Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021   

DGAP-News: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
DWS 2020: Highly Successful in Difficult Times, Medium-Term Targets Achieved Ahead of Plan

04.02.2021 / 07:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Net inflows again higher, resulting in a total of EUR 30.3bn net new assets in FY 2020,
    EUR 13.6bn in Q4. Ex Cash EUR 10.8bn in FY 2020, EUR 8.3bn in Q4
  • Adjusted Cost-Income Ratio (CIR) at 64.5% in 2020, achieving target for 2021; 64.9% in Q4
  • Adjusted profit before tax increased by 3% to EUR 795m in 2020 (FY19: EUR 774m); EUR 212m in Q4 2020, down 2% q-o-q; net income at EUR 558m in FY 2020, up 9%
  • Adjusted costs reduced by 11% to EUR 1,442m in FY 2020 (FY19: EUR 1,615m). EUR 393m in Q4 2020 (Q3: EUR 342m), up 15% q-o-q, among other things, due to higher deferred compensation relating to DWS share price development in Q4 2020
  • Total revenues of EUR 2,237m in FY 2020 (FY19: EUR 2,389m), down 6% due to certain additional fund performance fees recognized in 2019; total revenues up in Q4 2020 by 8% q-o-q to EUR 605m (Q3: EUR 558m), mainly due to higher management fees
  • AuM further up by EUR 25bn to EUR 793bn in 2020 (Q3: EUR 759bn; Q4 2019: EUR 767bn)
  • The Executive Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.81 per share for the 2020 financial year

Business Development
2020 has been another strong year for DWS. We proved our resilience and the strength of our diversified business model amid the ongoing pandemic. As a result, we have achieved our ambitious medium-term targets, set at our IPO in 2018, one year earlier than planned, completing the first phase of our corporate journey as a publicly listed firm. We increased net flows to EUR 30 billion in 2020. Assets under Management also increased by EUR 25 billion year-on-year to a record volume of EUR 793 billion. Our laser focus on cost efficiency also continues to pay off, with our adjusted cost base declining significantly compared to the prior year. As a result, we delivered our adjusted Cost-Income Ratio target of below 65 percent ahead of schedule. While management fees remained stable, the absence of certain fund performance fees recognized in 2019 led to a year-on-year decrease in revenues. On the bottom-line, adjusted profit before tax increased by 3 percent and net income rose by 9 percent in FY 2020. In line with our 65 to 75 percent dividend payout ratio target, the DWS Executive Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.81 per share for the 2020 financial year.
