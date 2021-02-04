 

GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication in Communications Biology of the Proof-of-Concept for GS030-Drug Product in Non‑Human Primates

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the journal Communications Biology has published results from the study of GS030- Drug Product (GS030-DP) in non-human primates (NHP).

The paper*, published in the January issue under the title “Optogenetic therapy: high spatiotemporal resolution and pattern discrimination compatible with vision restoration in non-human primates”, is the first peer-reviewed article constituting a proof-of-concept for retinal ganglion cell (RGC) activation following optogenetic gene therapy with GS030-DP (rAAV2.7m8-ChrimsonR-tdT) in non-human primates. Specifically, the spatiotemporal activation of RGCs allowed for pattern discrimination leading to an estimated Snellen visual acuity of 20/249, superior to the level of legal blindness.

“We are proud to have these results, which have been used to support the IND approval of our Phase I/II clinical trial PIONEER with GS030, published in Communications Biology,” commented Bernard Gilly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight. “This Phase I/II clinical trial is currently recruiting retinitis pigmentosa patients with bare light perception and its objective is to demonstrate that NHP observations translate into useful visual restoration in these patients”.

GS030-DP (rAAV2.7m8-ChrimsonR-tdT) is an optimized viral vector expressing the light-sensitive opsin ChrimsonR. When activated by amber light, ChrimsonR renders its host cell photosensitive, a function lost in retinal diseases causing the degeneration of photoreceptors. Optogenetics combine the cellular expression of light-sensitive opsins with fine-tuned light stimulation generated by a wearable optronic visual stimulation device (GS030-MD).

Preclinical studies generated key findings that supported the initiation of the first-in-human Phase I/II clinical trial PIONEER evaluating the safety and tolerability of the GS030 combined therapy (GS030-DP + GS030-MD) in patients with late-stage retinitis pigmentosa.

This preclinical study represents an important milestone towards the clinical validation of this approach to restore some vision in blinding retinal conditions. This journey that started more than a decade ago with the collaboration between my team at Institut de la Vision in Parisa and Pr. Botond Roska, has also benefited from scientific synergies with the team of Ed Boyden at the MIT,” said José-Alain Sahel, MD, co-founder of GenSight and of the Institut de la Vision, Director of the IHU FOReSIGHT and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “We expect that the results of the clinical trial PIONEER will indeed confirm the potency of the approach in the interest of patients.

