 

TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTsTM), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and other institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq Rules. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $100 million, prior to deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by TYME. TYME intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the development of the company’s clinical and preclinical assets and for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses. TYME may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products and technologies that are complementary to its own, although it has no current plans, commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions as of the date of this communication.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement (File No. 333-245033) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 12, 2020 and declared effective on September 2, 2020. Such shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail: placements@hcwco.com or by telephone: (646) 975-6996.

