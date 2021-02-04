 

NeXR Technologies SE expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capital increase in 2020

NeXR Technologies SE expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capital increase in 2020

NeXR Technologies SE expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capital increase in 2020

Berlin, 04 February 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) expects the admission to trading and inclusion in trading of the 1,789,374 new shares from the capital increase carried out in July 2020 by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a timely manner. Following the approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which is expected to take place in the sixth calendar week of 2021, the new shares with the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A289U87 are to be included in the existing listing of NeXR Technologies SE on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard). The consolidation of the shares under the existing ISIN DE000A1K03W5 is expected to take place in the same period.

The admission prospectus will be available upon approval of the securities prospectus for the purpose of admission of the new shares to trading on the Regulated Market on the Company's investor relations page at nexr-technologies.com/kapitalmassnahmen/.

About NeXR Technologies
NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture & Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

