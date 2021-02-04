 

DGAP-News Baader Bank Group result for 2020

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Baader Bank Group result for 2020

04.02.2021 / 07:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release:

Baader Bank Group result for 2020

Unterschleissheim, 4/02/2021: According to preliminary and unaudited figures, the annual pre-tax result of the Baader Bank Group for the 2020 financial year is EUR 56.0 million, which follows a slightly positive result of EUR 68,000 the previous year. The contribution of EUR16.8 million to the fund for general banking risks has already been taken into account.

The continued high trading volume on the stock exchanges and trading platforms frame the basis of this strong result. The number of accounts and deposits on the Baader Bank trading and booking platform more than doubled. All the subsidiaries included in the Group also contributed positively to the overall result for the 2020 financial year.

The high trading volumes and a further strong increase in demand for account and custody services at Baader Bank have continued into 2021. If these general conditions continue to throughout the coming year, the Management Board of Baader Bank expects that the level of earnings and operating profit for the 2021 financial year as a whole will exceed the 2020 result.

The Management Board of Baader Bank still intends to pay a dividend for the 2020 financial year, subject to the relevant committee decisions and supervisory requirements. Baader Bank is scheduled to publish the consolidated financial statements for 2020 on 19 March 2021. The shareholders' meeting is expected to take place on 1 July 2021 in a virtual format.


The contribution to the fund for general banking risks also takes into account the statutory contribution in accordance with Section 340 e HGB. Dividend planning subject to appropriate approvals from committees and bodies and applicable supervisory/other legal provisions. Financial figures of the Baader Bank Group; all figures provisional and unaudited; reported in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB).

