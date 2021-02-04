 

Hannover Re grows premium on improved prices in 1 January treaty renewals and confirms guidance for 2021

Hannover Re grows premium on improved prices in 1 January treaty renewals and confirms guidance for 2021

Hannover Re grows premium on improved prices in 1 January treaty renewals and confirms guidance for 2021

  • Renewals as at 1 January 2021 deliver premium increase of 8.5% adjusted for exchange rate effects
  • North America, the United Kingdom and specialty lines show particularly marked price gains
  • Reinsurers benefit from significantly higher prices in primary insurance under proportional covers
  • Average price increase of 5.5% on renewed business
  • Further improvements in prices and conditions expected over the course of the year
  • Guidance for 2021 confirmed - Group net income of EUR 1.15 billion to EUR 1.25 billion
  • Group net income for 2020 reaches EUR 883 million based on preliminary key figures

 

Hannover, 4 February 2021: Hannover Re booked premium growth in traditional property and casualty reinsurance of 8.5% adjusted for exchange rate effects in the treaty renewals as at 1 January 2021. A price increase of 5.5% was achieved for the renewed business. Along with another substantial burden of large and frequency losses in various regions, this price trend was driven chiefly by lower interest rates and uncertainties surrounding the further course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All in all, we can look back on a thoroughly satisfactory round of treaty renewals. The pricing momentum of the past year held up in the 1 January renewals. The sustained trend reversal in prices continues," said Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Re. "We secured further improvements in prices and conditions to a varying extent across all lines and regions. Particularly in times of crisis, robustly capitalised reinsurers such as ourselves are highly sought-after."

DGAP-News Hannover Re grows premium on improved prices in 1 January treaty renewals and confirms guidance for 2021 DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Hannover Re grows premium on improved prices in 1 January treaty renewals and confirms guidance for 2021 04.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

