 

EMGS Reports fourth quarter 2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 07:30  |  29   |   |   

 

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA’s (“EMGS” or the “Company”) financial report and market presentation for the fourth quarter of 2020 are attached.

 

Highlights:

 

* The Company recorded revenues of USD 4.0 million, down from USD 37.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and up from USD 2.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

* Adjusted EBITDA (including capitalised multi-client expenses and vessel and office lease expenses) of USD 0.6 million, down from USD 20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

* Free cash decreased with USD 0.1 million during the quarter, to USD 4.2 million.

 * As of 2 February 2021, USD 7.3 million held in a pledge account has been released and is now moved from restricted cash to cash and cash equivalents.  EMGS expect, upon reaching certain conditions, to issue a time-limited guarantee, secured by cash in a pledged account, in the amount of approximately USD 3.6 million.

 * Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter 2020, EMGS received payment in the amount of USD 3.9 million related to significantly past due receivables totalling USD 5.0 million as of 31 December 2020.  


A recorded presentation will be available over the internet from 10:00 (local time Norway) today. To access the presentation, please go to the Company’s homepage (www.emgs.com) and follow the link.

Contact
 Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 94 82 58 36

About EMGS
 EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMGS Reports fourth quarter 2020 results   Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA’s (“EMGS” or the “Company”) financial report and market presentation for the fourth quarter of 2020 are attached.   Highlights:   * The Company recorded revenues of USD 4.0 million, down from USD 37.2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes Outlook for Sugar and ...
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:12 Uhr
Correction: EMGS: Reports fourth quarter 2020 results
05.01.21
EMGS: Vessel Activity and multi-client sales update for the fourth quarter 2020