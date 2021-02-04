DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

CompuGroup Medical plans one billion Euro in revenue after record year



04.02.2021 / 07:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





2020 fiscal year with revenues of EUR 837 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 215 million according to preliminary figures

12 % revenue increase compared to 2019, thereof 4 % organic

Recurring revenues grow + 14 % versus prior year, now at 63 % of total revenues

About 20 % increase in revenues to EUR 1 billion expected for 2021

Guidance for adjusted EBITDA in 2021 at EUR 210 million to EUR 230 million

Significant investments planned in future growth



Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the world's leading providers of eHealth solutions, has presented preliminary figures today for the fourth quarter and the 2020 fiscal year. The Koblenz-based company ended the full year with revenues of EUR 837 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 215 million, both fully in line with the increased guidance range communicated in August for 2020.

"The achievement of the guidance and by far the strongest year in the history of CGM are confirming our course. They underline the company's strong resilience in an extraordinary year. This is also reflected in the strong free cash flow," emphasizes Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Rauch and adds: "The visibility will continue to be limited due to the corona virus situation. However, what we already can say is that we rather expect a stronger second half-year - similarly to the past fiscal year."

Revenues of one billion Euro expected



For the year 2021, CGM is planning another significant increase. For the fiscal year 2021, revenues within the range of EUR 1 billion to EUR 1.04 billion are expected. The adjusted EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million. Both major acquisitions contribute to this, which were completed in 2020 in the "hospitals" customer segment in Europe, on the one hand, and in the US market for Ambulatory Information Systems, on the other hand. For the current year, additional investments are planned in new technologies and in sales, to realize the many new growth opportunities resulting from the quickly advancing digitization of the healthcare system. Management intends to use these opportunities to create strong organic growth and attractive EBITDA margins in the following years.