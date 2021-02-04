 

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Director Declaration – LR 9.6.14 R

In accordance with LR 9.6.14(R), Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (“PSH”) today notes that PSH Board Chairman Anne Farlow has been appointed as a non-executive director of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with effect from 28 January 2021.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed‐ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

