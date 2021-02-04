The nomination committee of Elanders propose Eva Elmstedt as new member of the Board of Directors
At the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Elanders AB's nomination committee will propose Eva Elmstedt as a new member of the Board of Directors.
Eva Elmstedt, born in 1960, has a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Computer Science. She is currently Chairman of the Board of Proact IT Group and a member of the Boards of Addtech, Arjo, Semcon and Smart Eye. Eva Elmstedt has previously held senior positions at Nokia Networks, Nokia Siemens Networks, Ericsson, the mobile operator 3 and Semcon, among others.
The nomination committee further proposes re-election of the existing board members;
- Carl Bennet, chairman
- Dan Frohm
- Erik Gabrielson
- Cecilia Lager
- Anne Lenerius
- Magnus Nilsson
- Johan Stern
- Caroline Sundewall
Pam Fredman and Linus Karlsson declines re-election.
The Board also comprises the following employees’ representatives, elected by the employees;
- Martin Schubach
- Martin Afzelius
- Johan Lidbrink, deputy member
For further information, please contact the nomination committee's chairman Carl Bennet on telephone +46 31 741 64 00 or via e-mail valberedning@elanders.com.
