NORBIT ASA - Invitation to presentation of results for the fourth quarter of 2020

Trondheim, Norway, 4 February 2021: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Wednesday 10 February 2021.

The results will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results from 13:00 through a webinar hosted by Sparebank 1 Markets. To participate, please register for the webinar by using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2407378922757894160.

A recording of the webinar will be made available from the company’s website.

For more information, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




