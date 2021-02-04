 

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Q3 Update for the period to 31 October 2020

4 February 2021
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
Q3 Update for the period to 31 October 2020

Strong performance delivered by actively constructed portfolio

Highlights

  • Portfolio performance driving NAV growth
    • Strong underlying investment gains resulted in +12.1% local currency portfolio return in the quarter; +12.5% sterling return
    • High Conviction Investments experienced strong local currency returns of +17.6% during the quarter, Third Party Funds generated +7.6% local currency returns
    • NAV per share of 1,243.0p; +10.7% total return over the quarter, +9.6% total return over the last nine months
       
  • Realisations at significant uplifts to carrying value
    • Substantial proceeds from realisations and secondary sales of £72m in the quarter, including the realisation of the Roompot co-investment alongside PAI VI
    • Total proceeds over the last nine months of £166m and a further £42m of undrawn commitments released
      • Realisations generated proceeds of £94m from 22 full exits; 40% uplift to carrying value; 2.4x multiple to cost, in line with recent historical trend
      • Secondary sales generated proceeds of £72m proceeds over nine months and released £42m of undrawn commitments
         
  • Continued investment activity across High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds
    • Robust deployment in the quarter of £30m; 42% invested into High Conviction Investments
    • High Conviction Investments increased over the last nine months from 41% to 46% of portfolio
    • Three Third Party Funds commitments made in the quarter to top-tier managers
    • Momentum has continued since period end, with a healthy pipeline of High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds
       
  • Quarterly dividend of 5p per share
    • Dividends for the nine months total 15p per share


Performance to 31 October 2020 3 months 9 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years
NAV per share (total return) +10.7% +9.6% +11.1% +41.2% +97.0% +202.5%
Share price (total return) +4.2% -13.4% -9.8% +6.2% +50.9% +237.4%
FTSE All-Share Index (total return) -3.2% -20.4% -18.6% -14.4% +8.9% +53.7%

 

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:

“We were extremely pleased with the performance we delivered in this strong third quarter. The significant returns delivered across the portfolio demonstrate the benefits of our differentiated strategy of actively constructing a portfolio of investments with defensive growth characteristics. The strength of this portfolio construction is underlined by the strong performance of our High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds.

“We continued to source attractive investment opportunities across our High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds. Our portfolio is well diversified by sector and geography, well positioned in this time of uncertainty, and we continued to enjoy good momentum across the business after the end of this reporting period. I am confident that we are extremely well placed to take advantage of a growing investment pipeline and will continue to deliver significant shareholder value over the long term.”

Business review


Strong performance across the portfolio

  • Investment portfolio valued at £818m1
    • +12.1% local currency portfolio return for the quarter; +12.5% sterling return
    • +7.9% local currency portfolio return for the first nine months; +11.9% sterling return
       
  • High Conviction Investments delivered local currency returns of +17.6% in the quarter, are now contributing £378m to reported NAV, and represents 46% of the total portfolio value (31 July 2020: 44%)
     
  • Third Party Funds delivered local currency returns of +7.6% the quarter and is now contributing £440m to reported NAV
     
  • In line with our strategic objectives, we increased the weighting towards the US in our portfolio during the quarter, from 35% to 39%. This was partially driven by the strength of the performance of a number of our Top 30 investments (in particular Telos, Leaf Home Solutions and PetSmart) and partially by investments made in US companies

Strong realisations at significant uplift to portfolio value

  • 8 full realisations in the quarter; £55m of proceeds received
    • Cash proceeds for the quarter include the realisation of the Roompot co-investment alongside PAI VI
       
  • 22 full realisations in the first nine months of the financial year; £94m of proceeds received
    • Realisations at a 40% uplift to carrying value; 2.4x multiple of cost
       
  • Secondary sales in the first nine months generated £72m of proceeds and released £42m of undrawn commitments

Continued momentum in investment activity

  • £30m of new investment in the quarter, taking total to £82m for the nine months
    • High Conviction Investments represented 42% of capital deployed in the quarter
       
  • Two co-investments made during the quarter
    • $5m (£4m) completed in Visma alongside Hg in the world’s largest ever software buyout
    • €7m (£6m) committed to Curium Pharma, a leading provider of radiopharmaceuticals, alongside ICG Strategic Equity and CapVest
       
  • Third Party Funds remain critical to our strategy of having an appropriately balanced portfolio and to sourcing High Conviction Investments. During the quarter we committed £17m to three top-tier managers, all of which are focussed on expanding our presence in North America
    • Bain XIII, focused on large buyouts in North America: $10m (£8m)
    • Clayton, Dubilier & Rice XI, focused on mid-market and large buyouts in North America: $10m (£7m)
    • Gridiron IV, a US mid-market buyout fund: $3m (£2m) top-up commitment, bringing our total commitment to $18m and reflecting the strength of fund performance

Strong balance sheet

  • Closing NAV of £855m; investment portfolio represents 96% of NAV
  • Strong liquidity position of £231m, comprising £73m cash and £158m undrawn bank facility
  • Uncalled commitments of £431m (£74m of which are to funds outside of their investment period)

Dividend

  • Third quarter dividend of 5p declared, taking dividends for the nine months to 15p


Board

  • David Warnock appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2020, joining the Audit and Nominations Committees
  • David brings extensive private equity, investment trust and listed company experience


Activity since the period end (to 31 December 2020)

  • Realisations
    • Proceeds of £38m received, including from the realisation of City & County Healthcare Group
    • Thomas H. Lee Partners reached an agreement to sell System One to Oaktree Capital Management
       
  • Deployment
    • Invested £48m, 56% into High Conviction Investments
       
  • Third Party Funds commitments
    • New Mountain Partners VI, focused on mid-market buyouts in the US: $14m (£10m)
    • Leeds Equity Partners VII, focused on mid-market buyouts in North America: $10m (£7m)
    • PAI Mid-Market Fund, focused on mid-market buyouts in Europe: €10m (£9m)
    • FSN Capital VI, focused on mid-market buyouts in Northern Europe: €10m (£9m)
       
  • Bank facility
    • Terms agreed on a new €200m (£180m) 4-year RCF to replace our existing €176m (£158m) facility

 

Company timetable


Ex-dividend date                                                                       11 February 2021
Record date                                                                              12 February 2021
Payment of dividend                                                                 5 March 2021

 

Supplementary information

The 30 largest underlying investments

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2020. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total Portfolio.

  Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a % of Portfolio
1 PetSmart+        
  Retailer of pet products and services BC Partners 2015 United States 5.8%
2 DomusVi+        
  Operator of retirement homes ICG 2017 France 4.6%
3 Minimax+        
  Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 Germany 3.2%
4 Telos+2        
  Provider of information technology and cybersecurity Direct shareholding 1998 United States 2.9%
5 Leaf Home Solutions        
  Provider of gutter protection solutions Gridiron Capital 2016 United States 2.5%
6 DOC Generici+        
  Retailer of pharmaceutical products ICG 2019 Italy 2.3%
7 Yudo+        
  Manufacturer of components for injection moulding ICG 2017 Hong Kong 2.3%
8 Visma+        
  Provider of accounting software and
accounting outsourcing services 		ICG / HgCapital 2017 / 2020 Norway 2.0%
9 Froneri^        
  Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products PAI Partners 2019 United Kingdom 2.0%
10 City & County Healthcare        
  Provider of home care services in the UK Graphite Capital 2013 United Kingdom 1.9%
11 Supporting Education Group+^        
  Provider of supply teachers and support staff ICG 2014 United Kingdom 1.8%
12 Berlin Packaging+        
  Provider of global packaging services and supplies Oak Hill Capital 2018 United States 1.6%
13 IRI+        
  Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain Capital 2018 United States 1.6%
14 Endeavor Schools+        
  Provider of paid private schooling Leeds Equity
 Partners 		2018 United States 1.4%
15 System One+        
  Provider of specialty workforce solutions Thomas H. Lee Partners 2016 United States 1.4%
16 PSB Academy+        
  Provider of private tertiary education ICG 2018 Singapore 1.2%
17 VitalSmarts+        
  Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity Partners 2019 United States 1.0%
18 Allegro        
  Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison website Cinven / Permira 2017 Poland 1.0%
19 U-POL^        
  Manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products Graphite Capital 2010 United Kingdom 0.9%
20 Cognito+^        
  Supplier of communications equipment, software & services Graphite Capital 2002 / 2014 United Kingdom 0.7%
21 Compass Community        
  Provider of fostering services and children's residential care Graphite Capital 2017 United Kingdom 0.7%
22 EG Group        
  Operator of petrol station forecourts TDR Capital 2014 United Kingdom 0.7%
23 nGAGE        
  Provider of recruitment services Graphite Capital 2014 United Kingdom 0.7%
24 RegEd+        
  Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions Gryphon Investors 2018 United States 0.6%
25 David Lloyd Leisure+        
  Operator of premium health clubs TDR Capital 2013 United Kingdom 0.6%
26 IRIS Accountancy Solutions        
  Provider of business-critical software and services to the accountancy and payroll sectors ICG 2018 United Kingdom 0.6%
27 Beck & Pollitzer        
  Provider of industrial machinery installation and relocation Graphite Capital 2016 United Kingdom 0.6%
28 YSC Consulting        
  Leadership consulting and management assessment business Graphite Capital 2017 United Kingdom 0.6%
29 ICR Group        
  Provider of repair and maintenance services to the energy industry Graphite Capital 2014 United Kingdom 0.6%
30 ELITech        
  Manufacturers of in-vitro diagnostic instruments and reagents PAI Partners 2017 Italy 0.5%
  Total of the 30 largest underlying investments       48.1%
           
  ⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment.  
  ^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.    

The 30 largest fund investments

The 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2020 are:

  Fund Year of commitment Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment £m
1 Graphite Capital Partners VIII *        
  Mid-market buyouts 2013 UK         46.7             10.6
2 Gridiron Capital Fund III        
  Mid-market buyouts 2016  North America         29.9               4.3
3 ICG Europe VII        
  Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2018 Europe         22.2             17.7
4 BC European Capital IX **        
  Large buyouts 2011 Europe/USA         22.2               1.5
5 ICG Europe VI **        
  Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2015 Europe         20.1               4.6
6 Sixth Cinven Fund        
  Large buyouts 2016 Europe         20.0               2.9
7 Advent Global Private Equity VIII        
  Large buyouts 2016 Europe/USA         19.1               0.6
8 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII        
  Mid-market and large buyouts 2015 USA         18.7               1.5
9 CVC European Equity Partners VI        
  Large buyouts 2013 Europe/USA         18.2               2.7
10 PAI Europe VI        
  Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe         15.5               1.4
11 PAI Strategic Partnerships **        
  Mid-market and large buyouts 2019 Europe         15.0               1.6
12 BC European Capital X        
  Large buyouts 2016 Europe         14.0               1.7
13 One Equity Partners VI        
  Mid-market buyouts 2016 Europe/USA         13.4               0.6
14 Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **        
  Mid-market buyouts 2007 UK         12.2               2.8
15 ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II        
  Secondary fund restructurings 2016 Europe/USA         11.8             16.2
16 ICG Asia Pacific Fund III        
  Mezzanine and equity in midmarket buyouts 2016 Asia Pacific         11.4               3.0
17 CVC European Equity Partners VII        
  Large buyouts 2017 Europe/ North America         11.4             10.8
18 Resolute IV        
  Mid-market buyouts 2018 USA         11.4               5.5
19 Gryphon V        
  Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America         11.3               1.5
20 Permira V        
  Large buyouts 2013 Europe/USA         11.2               0.5
21 New Mountain Partners V        
  Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America         11.2               2.3
22 Oak Hill Capital Partners IV        
  Mid-market buyouts 2017 USA         10.5               0.7
23 TDR Capital III        
  Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe         10.4               1.7
24 Permira VI        
  Large buyouts 2016 Europe         10.3               2.0
25 Charterhouse Capital Partners X        
  Large buyouts 2015 Europe           9.6               4.5
26 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII        
  Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 USA           9.6               8.8
27 Resolute II **        
  Mid-market buyouts 2018 USA           9.5               1.7
28 Leeds Equity Partners VI        
  Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America           8.4               0.7
29 Graphite Capital Partners IX        
  Mid-market buyouts 2018 UK           7.8             20.6
30 Bain Capital Europe IV        
  Mid-market buyouts 2014 Europe           7.2               1.3
  Total of the largest 30 fund investments           450.6           136.3  
  Percentage of total investment Portfolio     55.1%    
  * Includes the associated Top Up funds.          
  ** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.      


Portfolio analysis
All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category % of portfolio
High Conviction Investments
ICG funds and co-investments 		 

24.7%
Third party co-investments 16.4%
Third party secondary investments 5.1%
Total High Conviction Investments 46.2%

 
Third Party Funds 53.8%

 
Total 100.0%


Portfolio by investment type % of value of underlying investments
Large buyouts 54.1%
Mid-market buyouts 35.8%
Small buyouts 10.1%
Total 100.0%


 

Portfolio by calendar year of investment 		   

% of value of underlying investments
2020     5.4%
2019     20.0%
2018     20.7%
2017     18.7%
2016     10.7%
2015     8.6%
2014     6.3%
2013     3.6%
2012     1.0%
2011     0.0%
2010     1.2%
2009     0.4%
2008     0.1%
2007     0.5%
2006 and before     2.8%
Total     100.0%


Portfolio by sector   % of value of underlying investments
Consumer goods and services   20.0%
Healthcare   19.4%
TMT   17.0%
Business services   13.0%
Industrials   10.5%
Education   6.9%
Financials   5.8%
Leisure   2.8%
Other   4.6%
Total   100.0%


 

Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters 		   

% of value of underlying investments
North America   39.2%
Europe   32.5%
UK   20.1%
Rest of world   8.2%
Total   100.0%


Balance sheet information

The summary balance sheet at 31 October 2020 is set out below.

  31 October 2020 % of net assets 31 January 2020 % of net assets
  £m £m
Total portfolio 818.1 95.7% 806.4 101.6%
Cash and liquid assets 72.7 8.5% 14.5 1.8%
Other net current liabilities (36.0) (4.2%) (27.4) (3.4)%
Net assets 854.8 100.0% 793.5 100.0%


  Movement in the portfolio   9 months
  £m   31 October 20
  Opening Portfolio*   806.4
     Third Party Funds drawdowns   64.2
     High Conviction Investments – ICG funds, secondary
   investments and co-investments 		  17.8
  Total new investment   82.0
  Realisation Proceeds   (166.2)
  Net cash outflow                  (84.2)
  Underlying Valuation Movement**   63.6
  Currency movement   32.3
  Closing Portfolio*   818.1
  % underlying Portfolio growth (local currency)   7.9%
  % currency movement   4.0%
  % underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling)   11.9%
   

** 90% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2020 (or later) valuations (31 Jan 20: 95%).

  		 
     
Movement in liquid assets
£m 		9 months
31 October 20 		 
Additions         (82.0)  
Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income) 166.2  
Net cash generated by the investment portfolio             84.2  
Non-investment cash flows           (12.6)  
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates             (0.2)  
Cash inflow before shareholder distributions            71.4  
Dividends paid to shareholders (12.4)  
Share buy backs           (0.8)  
Net cash movement           58.2  
Opening cash and liquid assets           14.5  
Closing cash and liquid assets           72.7  


Uncalled commitment coverage    
  31 October
2020
£m 		31 January 2020
  £m
Cash and liquid assets 72.7 14.5
Undrawn bank facility 158.3 147.8
Total liquidity 231.0 162.3
     
Outstanding commitments 431.4 458.6
Less: Total liquidity (231.0) (162.3)
Over-commitment 200.4 296.3
Over-commitment as % of net assets 23.4% 37.3%

 

 




1 90% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2020 (or later) valuations.

2 Valuation based on the terms of the initial public offering which priced at $17 per share on 19 November 2020





ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Q3 Update for the period to 31 October 2020 4 February 2021ICG Enterprise Trust PlcQ3 Update for the period to 31 October 2020 Strong performance delivered by actively constructed portfolio Highlights Portfolio performance driving NAV growth …

