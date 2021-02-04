Amryt and Medison Pharma Sign Multi-Regional Distribution Agreements in Canada and Israel

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented today: “Today’s announcement is another positive development as we continue to grow our commercial assets in existing and new territories and we further progress towards our goal of becoming a global leader in rare and orphan diseases. We are excited to be working with Medison to leverage their expertise and presence in these territories.”

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, February 4, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, today announces the signing of multi-regional distribution agreements with Medison Pharma (“Medison”) to distribute Juxtapid (lomitapide) in Canada and Lojuxta (lomitapide) and Myalept (metreleptin) in Israel.

About Amryt

Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets. Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products.

Amryt's lead development candidate, Filsuvez (Oleogel-S10) is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. Filsuvez has been selected as the brand name for the product. Amryt does not have regulatory approval for Filsuvez to treat EB. In September and October 2020, Amryt reported positive results from its pivotal global Phase 3 trial in EB. The product has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and has also received a Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Myalept / Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. Metreleptin is also approved for lipodystrophy in Japan. Generalised and partial lipodystrophy are rare disorders characterised by loss or lack of adipose tissue resulting in the deficiency of the hormone leptin, produced by fat cells and are associated with severe metabolic abnormalities including severe insulin resistance, diabetes, hypertriglyceridemia and fatty liver disease.