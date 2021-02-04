 

Innolith Appoints Automotive & Mobility Expert Stefan Knupfer as Chairman

Targets Automotive, Marine and e-mobility Markets with New High-Energy Density Battery

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innolith AG today announces that Stefan M. Knupfer, a McKinsey Senior Partner, has been appointed to the Board of Innolith AG in the position of Chairman of the Board. He takes over from Konstantin Solodovnikov, who will continue serving on the Board of Innolith AG and in his role as Chief Executive Officer. 

The new Chairman joins Innolith AG as the company prepares for the launch of a series of battery technologies that will deliver a competitive advantage to automotive, marine and other transportation customers through industry-leading performance. During 2020 the company completed development of its new technology and has successfully built and tested sample cells that have 310 Wh/kg specific energy density. The cells, designed to the 21700 cylindrical format that is standard in electrical vehicles, are based on NMC and graphite electrodes using the Innolith proprietary electrolyte. 

Stefan Knupfer will oversee the Innolith strategy and brings 30 years of experience helping leading-edge manufacturers develop successful strategies, achieve operational excellence and become more sustainable.

"We are delighted to welcome Stefan to the Innolith Board as Chairman," says Konstantin Solodovnikov, CEO Innolith AG. "He joins Innolith at an exciting time where we are beginning industrialization of our newly developed battery technology that could radically alter the landscape for electric vehicles in the next few years. Stefan's deep experience in the automotive sector and global e-mobility will be invaluable in guiding Innolith to commercial success."

In addition to his automotive sector expertise, Stefan Knupfer has specialised in the design, delivery and oversight of complex multi-billion dollar change programmes and has held substantial leadership roles at McKinsey & Company, including governance and P&L responsibility.

A Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, Stefan Knupfer is also the firm's Global Leader of City Mobility/Transportation Special Initiative. During his almost 30 years with the firm, he also served as Global Co-Leader and America's Leader of McKinsey's Automotive & Assembly Sector as well as North America's leader of the firm's Sustainability Practice and has published multiple papers on the future of electric vehicles and "Future Mobility in Megacities".  He holds a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Technical University of Berlin, an International Marketing Diploma from the International School of Marketing, and an MBA from Henley Management College. 

About Innolith
 Innolith AG is an energy storage technology company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with the primary research conducted at its labs in Bruchsal, Germany. It is pioneering a high voltage and non-flammable liquid electrolyte technology platform that delivers rechargeable batteries with unprecedented levels of energy density, safety and durability.

For further information please contact:

Julian Tanner
Email: julian.tanner@innolith.com 
Tel: +44 7733 717995



