 

Securitas continues strategy execution by launching business transformation in Europe and Ibero-America

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 08:07  |  20   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The business transformation of Security Services Europe and Security Services Ibero-America targets an increase of the operating margin in the segments to around 6.5 percent and 6.0 percent respectively, upon completion in 2024. Items affecting comparability of approximately MSEK -1 400 and capital expenditure of approximately MSEK -1 100 are planned for the years 2021-2023.

In 2019, Securitas launched two major transformation programs in the Group. The first program radically modernizes the global IS/IT foundation throughout the Group and the second program is driving a business transformation in Security Services North America with the objective to improve efficiency. Important milestones have been reached by the two programs during 2020. The implementation is progressing well and is expected to be finalized according to plan by the end of 2021, in line with achieving the financial benefits of the programs by 2022.

Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO: "We will now continue the execution of our strategy by launching a business transformation program in Europe and Ibero-America. This program for Europe and Ibero-America aims to sharpen our capabilities at scale, both throughout and between countries, and is inspired by the transformation program we started in North America two years ago. Our clients' needs are evolving and serving them is our main priority, from global clients to the rapidly growing SME segment.

To this end we are making significant investments in IT systems to support our leaders and people with the latest tools and efficient processes. As part of the new program we will also build a dedicated solutions organization to accelerate the growth of our prioritized security solutions and electronic security business, as well as further strengthen and digitize our unparalleled guarding offering".

Related to the program, approximately MSEK -1 400 will be recognized as items affecting comparability over the course of the years 2021 to 2023. These costs relate primarily to the impairment of assets, systems integration and organizational restructuring charges. We will invest approximately MSEK -1 100 in capital expenditure related to this modernization.

The business transformation program in Europe targets an increase of the European operating margin to around 6.5 percent by 2024, with a first positive impact starting in 2022 and gradually increasing thereafter. In Security Services Ibero-America, the business transformation program targets an increase of the operating margin to around 6.0 percent by 2024.

Information: 

Telephone conference on February 4 at 09.30 CET, in conjunction with the presentation of the Full Year Report 2020. Analysts and media are invited to participate in the telephone conference with Securitas CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Bart Adam. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call: 
 
United States: + 1 631 913 1422 
Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51 
United Kingdom: +44 333 3000 804 

Please use the following pin code for the telephone conference: 621 490 78# 

Journalists/press: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People, Securitas AB, tel +46 10 470 30 20 or email press@securitas.com   

Investors/analysts: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of IR, Securitas AB, mobile +46 76 116 7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com  

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com 

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was 
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.55 (CET) on February 4, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-continues-strategy-execution-by-launching-business-transformation-in-europe-and-ibero-amer,c3279154

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3279154/1367632.pdf

Release

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Securitas continues strategy execution by launching business transformation in Europe and Ibero-America STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The business transformation of Security Services Europe and Security Services Ibero-America targets an increase of the operating margin in the segments to around 6.5 percent and 6.0 percent respectively, upon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Worth $ 26.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records ...
Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for ...
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cloud Gaming Market Size Worth $7.24 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 48.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant
AirConsole brings games to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods