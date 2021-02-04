CANCOM SE: CANCOM with record results in the fourth quarter

CANCOM with record results in the fourth quarter - EBITDA up 41.9 percent to EUR 45.4 million (previous year: EUR 32.0 million) - Revenue up 10.6 percent to EUR 467.8 million (previous year: EUR 422.8 million) - EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter rises from 7.6 percent to 9.7 percent

Munich, Germany, 4 February 2021 - According to preliminary figures, the CANCOM Group generated consolidated revenues of around EUR 1.69 billion in the 2020 financial year. This represents a year-on-year improvement of 9.3 percent (previous year: EUR 1.55 billion). EBITDA exceeds the updated forecast of 27 October 2020 and is expected to be EUR 123.1 million, up 3.2 percent on the previous year (previous year: EUR 119.3 million). The EBITDA margin was 7.3 percent.

The main drivers were the strong service business and, in particular, very strong demand in the public sector. In contrast to the second quarter of 2020 and contrary to the original assessment, the "lockdown light" only resulted in minor restrictions in the high-margin service business. The fundamentally positive assessment for the fourth quarter due to the high demand was thus significantly exceeded.

"The great success in the fourth quarter is a confirmation of our corporate course," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM. "In a very difficult year, we have shown that we have the right products and offerings in our portfolio. The fourth quarter is the best and highest-margin quarter in our company's history so far and shows that we have the right corporate strategy and setup for future growth."

The preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 were EUR 467.8 million in consolidated revenues (previous year: EUR 422.8 million), an increase of 10.6 percent. EBITDA increased by 41.9 percent to EUR 45.4 million (previous year: EUR 32.0 million).

As expected, the very strong positive operating cash flow of well over EUR 110 million in the fourth quarter underscores the company's earning power and results in a net cash position of around EUR 338.4 million.