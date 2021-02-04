 

MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million together with Universal-Investment

Press Release

MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million together with Universal-Investment

- Development of a portfolio of sustainable residential properties in Germany
- First closing of EUR 80 million with institutional investors
- First asset purchases expected for Q1 2021

Hamburg/Frankfurt, 4 February 2021 - MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an international manager of real asset investments, is launching ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland together with Universal-Investment as Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). The fund is issued as an open-ended Special Alternative Investment Fund (Special AIF). MPC Capital focuses on asset management and Universal-Investment on administration, risk management and reporting. The fund will have a total investment volume of EUR 300 million and will invest in real estate projects that consistently meet a comprehensive set of sustainability criteria.

Implementation of the ESG strategy
The fund follows the ESG strategy of MPC Capital AG and the increased orientation of its investment products towards ecological, social and governance-compliant criteria. Especially in the real estate sector, which causes almost one third of all global CO2 emissions and is responsible for about 40 percent of global energy consumption, high investments in sustainable projects are expected in the coming years.

First Closing over EUR 80 million
The first closing over EUR 80 million was achieved with institutional investors from the insurance company sector. The second closing is planned for the institutional target investor group of insurance companies, pension funds and foundations during the first half of 2021.

Selection of assets based on ESG Scoring Model
The central investment criterion of the fund is the development of a sustainable residential real estate portfolio. With the use of a scoring model developed specifically for this fund, target properties are identified that meet a series of quantitative and qualitative sustainability criteria along relevant UN sustainability goals.

