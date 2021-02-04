DGAP-News: MIG Verwaltungs AG / Key word(s): Dividend MIG funds increases BioNTech dividend payments to a record €600 million 04.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany, 04 February 2021



MIG AG, is pleased to announce that its investment funds, MIG Fonds, are paying out another record distribution from its holdings in the German biotech company BioNTech SE. The venture capital firm is a founding investor of BioNTech in 2008 and, with support from further investors, led the biotech's initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ in 2019. With the current distribution, MIG investors will receive close to €340 million. In addition to 2020 dividends of €260 million, the total distribution amount from MIGs investments in BioNTech totals about €600 million to date. The current distribution sets a new record as the highest single payout in the firm's history.

Kristian Schmidt-Garve, General Partner of MIG AG, said: "As venture capitalists invested in BioNTech from the very beginning, MIG funds and its clients, have contributed significantly to the development of the company as a leading European biotech. We are proud of our portfolio company's enormous success and their contribution to overcoming the global pandemic with the world's first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. We are also very pleased that we were able to realize substantial returns for our investors, representing a considerate multiple of their initial investment."

About MIG AG



MIG Verwaltungs AG (MIG AG), Munich, is one of the leading German VC investors. MIG invests through MIG funds in young deep tech and life sciences companies in German-speaking Europe and beyond. To date, the company has invested around € 580 million in over 40 companies. MIG's portfolio companies develop innovations in biopharmaceuticals, AI / machine learning, quantum technologies, digitization / IOT, medtech and digital health. The MIG investment portfolio currently consists of 28 companies.

MIG's investment team consists of a committed group of experts of engineers, biologists, scientists and investors who use analytical and creative processes to evaluate the risks and opportunities of business models and technologies. Their reputation, their experience and their network enable excellent access to companies, institutions and decision-makers to support the growth of their portfolio companies.

In recent years, MIG AG has successfully sold it's portfolio companies SuppreMol (to Baxter in 2015), sunhill technologies (to Volkswagen in 2015), Ganymed (to Astellas in 2016) and Siltectra (to Infineon in 2018) and leads Brain (in 2017), NFON (in 2018), BioNTech (in 2019) and Immatics (in 2020) to listings on stock exchanges.

