 

DGAP-News VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: First half year of 2020/2021 ends with further significant increases in production levels and earnings

DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: First half year of 2020/2021 ends with further significant increases in production levels and earnings

04.02.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBIO AG: First half year of 2020/2021 ends with further significant increases in production levels and earnings

- EUR 80.4 million EBITDA, up 49.2 percent compared to the same period in the previous year

- Biomethane plants in the USA and India in operation from autumn 2021

Leipzig, February 4, 2021 - VERBIO AG reports a further increase in results for the first six months of the current financial year 2020/2021 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Group revenues increased by 9.7 percent to EUR 479.1 million compared to the same period in the previous year (1 HY 2019/2020: EUR 436.6 million). Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first six months of the financial year 2020/2021 amounted to EUR 80.4 million, significantly higher than in the comparative period in the previous year (1 HY 2019/2020: EUR 53.9 million). The Group result before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalled EUR 65.0 million (1 HY 2019/2020: EUR 39.9 million). The net result amounted to EUR 44.2 million (1 HY 2019/2020: EUR 25.3 million). Based on the result for the period, earnings per share are EUR 0.70 (1 HY 2019/2020: EUR 0.40).

Development of the Biodiesel and Bioethanol segments

The first half year 2020/2021 was characterised by improvements in the Bioethanol and Biodiesel margins compared to the same period in the previous year. Capacity utilisation of the production plants in both segments was very good, including for the Group's biomethane plants.

With the adjustments made to capacity utilisation in the previous year and the commencement of production at the biodiesel plant in Canada, the production capacity utilisation in the Biodiesel segment was 93.1 percent following 85.1 percent in the previous year.

The production volumes for Bioethanol fell slightly by 2.8 percent compared to the same period in the previous year due to the decline in demand in the transport sector.

