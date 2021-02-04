DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group with record result 04.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group sales up 12% to € 620 million in 2020

- Online boom and strong Christmas business boost operating result



Hamburg, February 4, 2020. Based on preliminary figures, the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) achived consolidated sales of € 620 million in the 2020 financial year. This corresponds to a 12% increase in sales compared with the previous year. Europe's largest wine trading group expects consolidated EBIT to increase to around € 42 million, significantly exceeding the previous year's figure of € 29.1 million.

The strong sales growth results in particular from increased demand in the B2C segments e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment grew by 29% year-on-year in 2020. The Retail segment achieved revenue growth of 12% in the same period. An exceptionally high level of demand during the Christmas season additionally improved the operating results of these segments.

Adjusted for the sale of the subsidiary VogelVins in June 2020, the B2B segment recorded a decline in sales of -5%. Declining sales to the food service and hotel industries were almost offset by increased demand in other sales channels.

"The entire Hawesko Group team has shown tremendous commitment in 2020, focusing on our customers and the business in these special times," said Hawesko CEO Thorsten Hermelink. "We look forward to continuing to inspire our customers and the many new customers we have, and to expanding our market position as Europe's leading wine trading group."

# # #

The Hawesko Group is a leading supplier of premium wines and champagnes. In fiscal year 2019, the Group employed 1,200 persons in the company's three sales channels: Retail (Jacques' Wein-Depot), B2B and E-commerce (particularly HAWESKO and Vinos). The shares of Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg as well as in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding AG

Elbkaihaus

Große Elbstraße 145d

22767 Hamburg

Internet: hawesko-holding.com (Corporate Information)

hawesko.de (Online-Shop)

jacques.de (Locations and online offer of Jacques' Wein-Depot)

vinos.de (Spanish wines)

wirwinzer.de (German wines directly from the producer)

weinco.at (Online-Shop)

Press and Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: +49 (0) 40 30 39 21 00

E-Mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com

04.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Hawesko Holding AG Große Elbstraße 145 d 22767 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100 Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105 E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com ISIN: DE0006042708 WKN: 604270 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1165601

End of News DGAP News Service

1165601 04.02.2021