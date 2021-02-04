 

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 08:02  |  131   |   |   

The Hague, February 4, 2021 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS” or the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2020 of US$ 0.1665 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

The Board expects that the first quarter 2021 interim dividend will be set at US$ 0.1735 per share, an increase of around 4% over the US dollar dividend for the fourth quarter 2020. The first quarter 2021 interim dividend is scheduled to be announced on April 29, 2021.

Details relating to the fourth quarter 2020 interim dividend
It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax purposes.

Per ordinary share Q4 2020
   
RDS A Shares (US$)

  		0.1665

 
RDS B Shares (US$)

  		0.1665

 

Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or pounds sterling.

Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or euros.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on March 15, 2021.

Per ADS Q4 2020
   
RDS A ADSs (US$)

  		0.333

 
RDS B ADSs (US$)

  		0.333

 

Cash dividends on American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

RDS A and B ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols RDS.A and RDS.B, respectively. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Shell has introduced option to receive dividend in US dollars and moved to full electronic settlement of its dividends

On December 18, 2019, Shell announced the introduction of US dollar as additional currency election and highlighted that its dividend will be settled with its shareholders fully electronically either in CREST or via interbank transfers. The announcement provided an overview of the actions needed by shareholders to ensure they continue to receive their dividends. Please refer to the announcement of December 18, 2019 for further information: https://www.shell.com/media/news-and-media-releases/2019/shell-introdu ...

