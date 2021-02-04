 

Statement re Update on Hypertension Pilot Programme

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Update on Hypertension Pilot Programme

DXS International plc ("DXS", the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support Company, is pleased to update shareholders on its ExpertCare hypertension solution pilot programme.

Managing patients on medication for hypertension is complex, exacerbated by the fact that more than 60% of hypertensives have one or more comorbidity such as Diabetes, Atrial Fibrillation, or COPD. While UK guidelines on how to treat this exist, getting the medicines combination and dosages correct for all hypertensive patients is extremely difficult for busy clinicians.

DXS has invested five years and over £1.5 million creating ExpertCare which is able to analyse and interpret a patient’s electronic record and instantly present prescribing recommendations. There are currently 12 pilots live at various stages, with a total of 30 pilots planned, each with a minimum of at least 30 patients in each pilot. Initial results from four completed pilots in GP practices are encouraging:

  • Patient non-compliance with prescribed treatment was reduced from 41% to 21%;
  • Prescribing regimen particularly in patients with comorbidities improved in 15% of cases;
  • The system is seen as intuitive and easy to use;
  • Where the system recommended changes to clinician decisions, these were on closer inspection fully accepted by the relevant clinicians as correct and indeed needing change; and
  • GPs using the ExpertCare system considered that it could empower nurses and pharmacists to conduct the majority of hypertension consultations with minimal GP input.

The benefit to GP practices is estimated to be a potential saving of 330 GP hours for a 9,000-patient practice, easing the pressure on hard-pressed GPs and worth £25,000 p.a. per practice based on the pilot group. Extrapolated across the UK, this equates to £187 million p.a. or the equivalent of 2,000 full time GPs.

The UK has 10 million diagnosed hypertensive patients and it is clear that effectively controlling blood pressure reduces heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. Public Health England estimates that through optimal anti-hypertensive treatment, 9,000 heart attacks and 14,000 strokes could be prevented over 3 years. This equates to a saving of £272 million for the NHS.

Additional pilots are still in progress and DXS is working closely with NHS stakeholders to complete a global best of breed hypertension solution that will deliver significant Return on Investment to healthcare providers, help plug the GP shortage gap and improve patient outcomes by increasing compliance and averting unnecessary complications.

Spurred on by the positive UK results, we have also started planning for pilots in carefully selected markets outside the UK. Early research and demonstrations to potential users are encouraging as the same hypertension problems remain, and potential returns are higher.

David Immelman, Chief Executive of DXS said: “We are extremely excited and encouraged by these early results and, as the situation begins to normalise in the UK, we anticipate being able to expand marketing of the ExpertCare solution throughout the UK and internationally. We were delighted to gain CE accreditation for this product and await GPITF (NHS) accreditation which has been somewhat delayed by COVID. In the meantime, we are continuing our pilot programme, adding positive enhancements and optimising this solution.”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman      (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc 		01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk  


Corporate Advisor

  		 
City & Merchant
David Papworth

  		020 7101 7676

 


Corporate Broker

  		 
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

  		020 3764 2341

 

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.




