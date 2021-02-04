 

Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share issuance for the settlement of shares under previous Nokia Equity Programs

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 4, 2021 at 9:00 (CET +1)        

Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share issuance for the settlement of shares under previous Nokia Equity Programs

Nokia’s Board of Directors has resolved to issue 21 575 000 new shares in a directed share issuance without consideration to Nokia Corporation to be later used to fulfil the company’s obligations primarily under its equity plans that vest in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022. 

Nokia expects that the shares are registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about February 5, 2021 and the shares will carry the shareholder rights attached to them as of the registration date. The total number of Nokia shares following the registration will equal 5 675 461 159 and following the issuance the number of shares held by Nokia Corporation will equal 46 506 138. The new shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Helsinki as of February 8, 2021, and on Euronext Paris as of February 9, 2021, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). Euronext Paris will publish a separate notice announcing the admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Paris.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has resolved on a directed issuance of a maximum number of 21 575 000 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by Nokia Corporation, as a result of the above-mentioned issuance to itself, to settle its commitments under the 2020 Employee Share Purchase Plan, 2018 Performance Share Plan and various Restricted Share plans that vest in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022. The shares are issued without consideration. Each share delivery would be published separately by a stock exchange release.  

Both resolutions to issue shares are based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2020.

About Nokia
 We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

