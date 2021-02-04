Danske Bank: Stable progress in a challenging environment Total income at around the same level as the year before excluding one-off effects Net profit of DKK 4.6 billion for 2020 in line with expectations Sustainable financing and investments well ahead of targets Proposed dividend of DKK 2 per share

Danske Bank has announced its financial results for 2020.

Chris Vogelzang, Chief Executive Officer, comments on the financial results:

“2020 was a year of solid progress in many areas for Danske Bank. Our robust capital position and sound credit quality provided a strong platform for us to be able to support our customers through the corona crisis. Our underlying business performed well and we saw stable income driven by lending growth in most of our Nordic markets and high activity among large corporates. We delivered on our cost target, and also reached key milestones in our plan to transform the bank, such as a new and simplified organisation, the introduction of agile ways of working for 4,500 colleagues and continued simplification of our product offerings. This marks solid progress on our ambitions to become a better bank for all our stakeholders.”

The annual report is available at danskebank.com. Highlights are shown below:

2020 vs 2019

Danske Bank posted total income of DKK 42.4 billion, which excluding non-recurring items was at around the same level as the year before. Net profit reached DKK 4.6 billion for 2020, against a net profit of DKK 15.1 billion for 2019, which, however, included significant net positive non-recurring items. The decrease in net profit was due mainly to higher loan impairment charges as a result of the corona crisis.

Total income of DKK 42.4 billion (down 6%)

Operating expenses of DKK 28.1 billion (up 3%)

Impairments of DKK 7.0 billion (2019: DKK 1.5 billion)

Net profit of DKK 4.6 billion (2019: DKK 15.1 billion)

Return on shareholders’ equity of 2.6% (2019: 9.6%)

Strong capital position, with a total capital ratio of 23.0% and a CET1 capital ratio of 18.3%

Strong position to meet challenges and to continue to help our customers

While 2020 was dominated by the corona crisis and the subsequent lockdown of societies, the Nordic economies held up relatively well. We saw better-than-expected developments in the housing market and unemployment rates, a rebound in consumer spending and few bankruptcies, which in large part was attributable to government support packages. Throughout 2020, our credit quality remained overall strong, and the high level of impairments was due primarily to our timely approach to the macroeconomic effects of the coronavirus pandemic as well as to charges made against exposures in the oil sector. This goes especially for the first quarter of the year in which we booked DKK 4.3 billion out of the DKK 7.0 billion for the full year.