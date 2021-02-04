Global Care Capital Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company, Announces First Royalty Streaming Contract for the Financing of 208 Cloud Based ASIC Miners Generating 16,640 TH/s

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”) has entered into its first royalty streaming agreement to finance 208 ASIC miners from MicroBT and equivalents generating 16,640 TH/s.

This is the first royalty streaming contract to fund the purchase of ASIC chips. The ASIC chips will act as collateral until the principal amount is paid back and the company expects to collect a royalty from the installed miners beginning in Q2, 2021. Management believes this will have an immediate positive impact on profitability and cash flow generation for the Company.