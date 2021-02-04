 

Global Care Capital Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company, Announces First Royalty Streaming Contract for the Financing of 208 Cloud Based ASIC Miners Generating 16,640 TH/s

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 08:00  |   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”) has entered into its first royalty streaming agreement to finance 208 ASIC miners from MicroBT and equivalents generating 16,640 TH/s.

This is the first royalty streaming contract to fund the purchase of ASIC chips. The ASIC chips will act as collateral until the principal amount is paid back and the company expects to collect a royalty from the installed miners beginning in Q2, 2021. Management believes this will have an immediate positive impact on profitability and cash flow generation for the Company.

The 208 miners produce 80/Th and will generate 16,640 TH/s (“TeraHash”) of hashing power and have a shelf life of approximately 36 months. The financing was funded by cash on hand. The Company expects the miners to be running beginning in Q2, 2021. The Company was able to lock in pre-December prices of miners, which is approximately half of the current market price. The units come with a 1-year warranty versus the industry standard 6-month warranty.

The majority of miners, otherwise known as Application Specific Integrated Circuit Computers (or, in short, ASICs) for SHA-256 algorithm processing (Bitcoin production and transaction settlement) are of the following models:

  • Bitmain Antminer S17+ 76TH/s average production capacity before overclocking (+/- 10%), which utilizes electricity of 3040 watts per hour of usage, broadband fiber optics internet connection
  • MicroBT WhatsMiner M31S+ 80TH/s average production capacity before overclocking, which utilizes electricity of 3220 watts per hour of usage, broadband fiber optics internet connection

Daniel Novak, Co-Founder and CEO of ASIC, stated “As the bitcoin network hash rate continues to expand from 136 EH/s to 149 EH/s in 2021, we are excited to complete our first streaming contract and lay the path for royalty streaming contracts in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Due to our extensive network and domain expertise, we were able to secure these ASICs on a very short time frame during Bitcoin’s bull run, breaking the US$40,000 barrier. ASIC’s unique position compared to a typical pureplay miner gives us an advantage on the capital markets.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Care Capital Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company, Announces First Royalty Streaming Contract for the Financing of 208 Cloud Based ASIC Miners Generating 16,640 TH/s NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes Outlook for Sugar and ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units