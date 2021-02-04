SMCP - Share buyback program

Press release - Paris, February 4, 2021

Implementation of a share buyback program

At its meeting on December 17, 2020, the board of Directors of SMCP decided, in accordance with the 18th resolution approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on June 4, 2020, to authorize the Group to implement a share buyback program.

In accordance with this authorization, a mandate was granted to an investment services provider to purchase from February 4, 2021 and for a period ending on April 2, 2021 a maximum of 415 000 shares (corresponding to 0.55% of SMCP’s share capital) for a purchase price that cannot exceed the maximum price set by the 18th resolution.