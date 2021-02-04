 

HOPIUM Announces The Success Of Its Capital Increase By Private Placement For An Amount Of 5 Million Euros

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 08:30  |  34   |   |   

PARIS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPIUM (FR0014000U63 / symbol: MLHPI), French car manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, announces today the success of its capital increase carried out with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights for a final amount of € 5 million with a limited circle of investors, in accordance with article L.411-2 I of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Hopium Logo

The operation resulted in the issuance of 584,795 new shares with a unit par value of € 0.01, i.e. 4.998% of the Company's current share capital, at a price of € 8.55 per share (issue premium included), for a total amount of 5 million euros (i.e. 4.76% of the post-transaction share capital of the Company).

Olivier LOMBARD, Chairman and CEO, said on this occasion: "I would like to thank the investors and partners who are carrying this project by my side. They are choosing the future and strengthening us with their experience. This step will help structure the Company furthermore by operating additional key recruitments, while finalizing the development of the first rolling prototype of Hopium Māchina."

The settlement-delivery of the new shares issued within the framework of the Private Placement and their admission to the Euronext Access Paris market will take place no earlier than February 7th, 2021. The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext market. Access Paris under the same ISIN code FR0014000U63 - MLHPI.

Following the Operation, the Company's share capital now consists of 12,284,795 shares with a par value of 0.01 euro each.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, the shareholding breakdown after completion of the transaction is as follows:


Number of shares   

% of Capital

OLIVIER LOMBARD

6 311 633

51%

FLOATING

5 973 162

49%

TOTAL

12 284795

100%

As an indication, the participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the Operation will turn to 0.95%.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the offer of the Company's shares within the framework of this capital increase carried out within the framework of a private placement, has not given rise to a prospectus submitted for approval by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Detailed information concerning the Company, in particular relating to its activity, its results and the corresponding risk factors, can be found in chapters 5 and 6 of the Company's information document, which can be consulted, as well as other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases on its website (https://www.hopium.com/#Investors).

About HOPIUM
Founded by Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Hopium is the result of his experience as a professional racing driver. Olivier Lombard has been driving hydrogen-powered racing cars for 7 years, making him an expert in the field. The race was like an open-air laboratory which made it possible for Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet contemporary environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.

Hopium brings together a team of leading partners and experts, at the forefront of innovation in the hydrogen fuel cell and automotive engineering sectors.

www.hopium.com 
@hopiumofficial
www.instagram.com/hopiumofficial

Corporate Communication
contact@hopium.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432668/Hopium_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HOPIUM Announces The Success Of Its Capital Increase By Private Placement For An Amount Of 5 Million Euros PARIS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HOPIUM (FR0014000U63 / symbol: MLHPI), French car manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, announces today the success of its capital increase carried out with cancellation of shareholders' preferential …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Worth $ 26.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records ...
Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for ...
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cloud Gaming Market Size Worth $7.24 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 48.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant
AirConsole brings games to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
3
Hopium IPO