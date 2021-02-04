TELESTE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2020 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 11 FEBRUARY - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.02.2021, 08:30 | 48 | 0 | 0 04.02.2021, 08:30 |

Teleste will publish its Financial Statement 1 January – 31 December 2020 as a stock exchange release on 11 February 2021 approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.

A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.

PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish): Date: Thursday, 11 February, 2021 Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration

Advance registration requested by noon on 10 February to: investor.relations@teleste.com Hannele Ahlroos Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Welcome! TELESTE CORPORATION Jukka Rinnevaara CEO





Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Teleste Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer