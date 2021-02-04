TELESTE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2020 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 11 FEBRUARY - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING
Teleste will publish its Financial Statement 1 January – 31 December 2020 as a stock exchange release on 11 February 2021 approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.
A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.
PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):
Date: Thursday, 11 February, 2021
Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET
Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration
Advance registration requested by noon on 10 February to:
investor.relations@teleste.com
Hannele Ahlroos
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Welcome!
TELESTE CORPORATION
Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO
|
