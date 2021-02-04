 

TELESTE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2020 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 11 FEBRUARY - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING

Teleste will publish its Financial Statement 1 January – 31 December 2020 as a stock exchange release on 11 February 2021 approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.


A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.


PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):

Date: Thursday, 11 February, 2021

Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET

Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration


Advance registration requested by noon on 10 February to:

investor.relations@teleste.com

Hannele Ahlroos

Tel. +358 2 2605 611


Welcome!

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara

CEO




