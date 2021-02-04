 

Stryker Launches Hospital Bed

Safe, smart and scalable, ProCuity Bed Series is a versatile, low-height bed for all patient care environments – from MedSurg units to the ICU. Featuring wireless connectivity with advanced fall prevention technologies, it is designed to enhance patient and caregiver safety.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced its EMEA launch of a completely wireless hospital bed, ProCuity. This bed series was designed to help reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels and improve nurse workflow efficiencies and safety. It can connect seamlessly to nurse call systems without the use of cables or wires. 

"Patient safety is at the foundation of everything we do at Stryker. With rising acuity rates leading to increased bed demand, coupled with the continuing challenge of in-hospital falls, we needed to find a solution to further enhance our response to some of today's most pressing healthcare challenges," said Jessica Mathieson, VP/GM of Acute Care, Stryker. "Leveraging our long history in innovation, ProCuity is the culmination of years of extensive research and feedback from nurses and other healthcare professionals. It was designed to improve patient outcomes and assist caregivers for years to come." 

Set at a low height of 29.2 cm, ProCuity is ergonomically designed with the latest technologies to promote safe patient handling and help reduce fall-related injuries, including intuitive patient positioning and bed alarms as well as ergonomic side rails. Helping to address nurse call cable connectivity issues prevalent in hospitals today, ProCuity can be equipped with fully wireless features. Additionally, the bed's easy-to-use touchscreens and other key components are designed to make the job of caregivers easier and more efficient, while providing for a more enhanced patient experience.

Specific key features of ProCuity include: 

Completely Wireless: ProCuity's Secure Connect wireless solution allows the bed to connect without cables to nurse call systems. Additionally, with iBed Wireless, bed data, including bed configuration and exit alarm activity, are wirelessly compatible with facilities' hospital information systems (HIS)1. To help give caregivers increased visibility to safe bed configuration and bed exit alarm activity, ProCuity can also integrate with Stryker's optional patient-centric clinical dashboard, iBed Vision.

