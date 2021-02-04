Two Bostik packaging adhesives approved for recycling by Recyclass

COLOMBES, France, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability has become the primary focus of the packaging industry, at each level of the value chain.

RecyClass considers two Bostik products to be compatible for PE flexible recycling, after independent testing

As a result of this engagement and the continuous work done to contribute to packaging circular economy, Bostik has obtained the approval by Recyclass that two Bostik adhesives are compatible with the polyethylene (PE) film recycling stream.

Read full press release on: https://www.bostik.com/global/en/media/news/global/recyclass-certifications/

With one of the largest range of available technologies in house, more than 130 years of experience, and a global presence, Bostik, the Adhesive solutions segment of Arkema, is well positioned and deeply engaged in helping its customers and all members of the value chain to solve this challenge.

This approval is aligned with Arkema's efforts to propose sustainable solutions to its customers. The Group has joined the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and has been rewarded in November 2020 for its performance in sustainability and for integrating its corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach within its development strategy.

Adhesives compatible with recycling

The recyclability approvals delivered by RecyClass concerns the M-Resins technology, a pressure sensitive adhesive enabling resealable packaging, and Bostik SF10M, a solvent-free polyurethane laminating adhesive. Test results confirmed both technologies to be suitable for recycling in a polyethylene (PE) film stream when used in the right conditions.

RecyClass, a cross-industry initiative

RecyClass is a comprehensive cross-industry initiative that works to advance plastic packaging recyclability and to establish a harmonized approach towards recycled content calculation and traceability in Europe. As communicated by Recyclass, the results obtained from the testing for approvals of Bostik's products contribute to the constructive developments within the Design for Recycling and to improving recycling rates of the PE stream.

Bostik M-Resins for resealable packaging approved for PE recycling

Bostik's reseal M-Resins, used in the food packaging industry to produce resealable films and lids, was approved to be compatible and to conform to the current European PE film recycling stream.

(RecyClass Technology Approval Letter)

PU laminating adhesive "Bostik SF10M" conforms to the European PE film recycling stream

The solvent-free laminating adhesive "Bostik SF10M" was approved as fully compatible with PE flexibles recycling.

(RecyClass Technology Approval Letter)

Wladimir Moraes

Global Market Director Flexible Packaging

Bostik Advanced Packaging

E-mail: wladimir.moraes@bostik.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431583/Bostik_SA_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431584/Bostik_SA_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431585/Bostik_SA_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942760/Bostik_Logo.jpg