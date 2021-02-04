Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing



DGAP-Media / 04.02.2021 / 09:00



Minority interest in CADIS Engineering GmbH, a specialist for industrial inkjet systems, complete

Functional printing has the potential to integrate electrical functions or batteries into surfaces of components

Combination of the engineering know-how of both companies for optimal development of the growth market

Investment sum of Manz AG in the lower single-digit million-euro range



Reutlingen, February 4, 2021 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, is acquiring a stake in CADIS Engineering GmbH, thus opening up digital printing technology for direct printing on components (direct2shape). The investment follows Manz AG's corporate strategy of further developing its technology portfolio in promising future industries through targeted M&A activities.

CADIS is one of the leading suppliers in the field of industrial high-end inkjet solutions for markets such as automotive, packaging, food or pharma. The company develops, builds and sells complete or partially integrated special-purpose machines for inkjet printing in the best print quality in the market. This know-how is now being combined with Manz AG's decades of industrialization expertise. In an expected mass market, Manz and CADIS will thus be able to provide customers with fully comprehensive production solutions from a single source.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "The partnership with CADIS is an investment in the future, as we see a lot of potential, especially in the field of functional printing. For example, by bundling our technological competencies, products with special electronic functions or even batteries in the surface can be manufactured. Customers thus benefit from technical innovation combined with industrial sustainability and a global organizational structure. We are sure that together we will be able to strongly advance the development of industrial production solutions in this area."