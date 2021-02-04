Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing
CADIS is one of the leading suppliers in the field of industrial high-end inkjet solutions for markets such as automotive, packaging, food or pharma. The company develops, builds and sells complete or partially integrated special-purpose machines for inkjet printing in the best print quality in the market. This know-how is now being combined with Manz AG's decades of industrialization expertise. In an expected mass market, Manz and CADIS will thus be able to provide customers with fully comprehensive production solutions from a single source.
Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "The partnership with CADIS is an investment in the future, as we see a lot of potential, especially in the field of functional printing. For example, by bundling our technological competencies, products with special electronic functions or even batteries in the surface can be manufactured. Customers thus benefit from technical innovation combined with industrial sustainability and a global organizational structure. We are sure that together we will be able to strongly advance the development of industrial production solutions in this area."
