 

Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 09:00  |  73   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 04.02.2021 / 09:00

Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing
  • Minority interest in CADIS Engineering GmbH, a specialist for industrial inkjet systems, complete
  • Functional printing has the potential to integrate electrical functions or batteries into surfaces of components
  • Combination of the engineering know-how of both companies for optimal development of the growth market
  • Investment sum of Manz AG in the lower single-digit million-euro range


Reutlingen, February 4, 2021 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, is acquiring a stake in CADIS Engineering GmbH, thus opening up digital printing technology for direct printing on components (direct2shape). The investment follows Manz AG's corporate strategy of further developing its technology portfolio in promising future industries through targeted M&A activities.

CADIS is one of the leading suppliers in the field of industrial high-end inkjet solutions for markets such as automotive, packaging, food or pharma. The company develops, builds and sells complete or partially integrated special-purpose machines for inkjet printing in the best print quality in the market. This know-how is now being combined with Manz AG's decades of industrialization expertise. In an expected mass market, Manz and CADIS will thus be able to provide customers with fully comprehensive production solutions from a single source.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "The partnership with CADIS is an investment in the future, as we see a lot of potential, especially in the field of functional printing. For example, by bundling our technological competencies, products with special electronic functions or even batteries in the surface can be manufactured. Customers thus benefit from technical innovation combined with industrial sustainability and a global organizational structure. We are sure that together we will be able to strongly advance the development of industrial production solutions in this area."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing DGAP-Media / 04.02.2021 / 09:00 Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing Minority interest in CADIS Engineering GmbH, a specialist for industrial inkjet systems, complete Functional printing has the potential to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG expandiert stark in Europa
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart erhält weiteren Entwicklungsauftrag für Batterieintegration
DGAP-News: Commerzbank resolves new strategy until 2024
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG startet mit Rekordwerten ins Jahr 2021
DGAP-News: Commerzbank beschließt neue Strategie bis 2024
Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
01.02.21
Egbert Prior: E-Mobility setzt Manz unter Strom
29.01.21
DGAP-DD: Manz AG deutsch
29.01.21
DGAP-DD: Manz AG english
27.01.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Big Ideas 2021": Blackberry, Gamestop, Tesla, Plug Power, Bitcoin
26.01.21
Manz erhält Gelder von der Europäischen Kommission
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG erhält Zusage über Förderung im Rahmen des IPCEI-Projekts 'EuBatIn - European Batteries Innovation' der Europäischen Kommission (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG receives confirmation for funding within the scope of the European Commission's IPCEI project 'EuBatIn - European Batteries Innovation'
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG erhält Zusage über Förderung im Rahmen des IPCEI-Projekts 'EuBatIn - European Batteries Innovation' der Europäischen Kommission
26.01.21
Manz: Talus-Deal abgeschlossen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
4.374
MANZ verdient gut an der Solarbranche