 

CloudCommerce Reports Further Artificial Intelligence (AI) Success

The Company’s AI-enabled SWARM solution performs for a large B2B Client

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that aiAdvertising, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, used its AI-enabled SWARM solution to dramatically improve results for a large B2B client.

The AI-enabled SWARM experience for one of the largest sellers of heavy equipment in the U.S. included:

  • Engaged the SWARM “always on” visibility feature with client’s sales pipeline
  • Engaged the SWARM measurement dashboard which ties the media spend to sales
  • Increased viewer engagement
  • Increased average duration
  • Increased pages viewed per session
  • After six months, the client increased its commitment by 340%

“Businesses selling to other businesses (B2B) are often overlooked in the advertising world,” said Andrew Van Noy, the Company’s CEO. “However, B2B digital ad spend in the U.S. is expected to surpass $9 billion in 2021. Therefore, we are very pleased to see our AI-enabled SWARM perform so well with this B2B client, as it opens up whole new market opportunities for our Company. Also, this experience demonstrates, once again, the benefit of using artificial intelligence to improve advertising performance.”

The Company is developing SWARM into a cloud hosted software platform that will harness the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive algorithms to eliminate the inefficiencies, waste and guesswork that is inherent and accepted in today’s data driven digital marketing campaigns.

For more information about aiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.aiAdvertising.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
communications@cloudcommerce.com



