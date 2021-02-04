Scatec ASA - Fixed income investor calls

4 February 2021: Scatec ASA (“Scatec”) has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea, Swedbank and SpareBank 1 Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing Monday, 8 February 2021. A EUR denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4.5-year maturity may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Subject to the completion of the contemplated bond issue, Scatec will exercise the call option for the early redemption of its outstanding NOK 750 million bond (SSO02 ESG) with maturity in November 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Mikkel Tørud, CFO, tel: +47 976 99 144, ir@scatec.com