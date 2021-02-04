SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 9.8% , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Developing surgical care infrastructure, the advent of minimally invasive surgical techniques, and increasing cases of cesarean deliveries are the factors contributing significantly to the growth of this market. An increasing number of hospital visits for surgeries, such as hip and knee replacement, hernia repair, gall bladder removal, and other urology ailments, is also anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The surgical sutures & staplers product segment held the largest market share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

This growth is attributed to technological advancements, such as drug-eluting sutures and absorbable staples

The electrosurgical devices segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period

The obstetrics & gynecology application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

However, plastic & reconstructive is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment at a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period

North America was the leading regional market in 2020 as the U.S. is one of the major suppliers of surgical equipment globally

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to high unmet surgical needs in emerging economies.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Surgical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Electrosurgical Devices), By Application (Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiovascular), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-equipment-market

According to the National Joint Registry report published in 2018, the number of knee replacement procedures performed in the U.K. reached 102,177 in 2017 from 81,590 in 2014. Lump-sum payment pertaining to specialty surgical services paired with out-of-pocket-based healthcare in many middle-income countries is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. According to the global surgery 2030 report, each year over 33 million individuals have to face catastrophic expenditure. In addition, due to the limitation of resources, such as personal protective equipment, surgical staff, OR rooms, inpatient beds, and blood products, the surgery appointment for many non-emergent patients was postponed during the pandemic.